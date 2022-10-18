CarWale
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    585 Views
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV breaks cover

    -         Fourth model in the EQ line-up

    -         670bhp in the AMG guise

    After the EQS, EQE sedan and EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new EQE SUV based on their newest electric platform. The new EQ line-up’s naming might get confusing from here on, but for better understanding, we can consider the EQE SUV to be the electric equivalent of the GLE SUV positioned above the EQC.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    Underpinned by the EVA2 platform, the EQE SUV measures 4863x1940x1686mm and is available in 350+, 350 4Matic, and 500 versions. Meanwhile, the high-performance version comes in the form of the 53AMG.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    The standard version uses a 90.6kWh battery pack from the EQE sedan, with a claimed range of 550kilometres. It also has a 170kW DC fast charging capability which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes. The 350+ has an output of 288bhp/565Nm. The 4Matic version with a two-motor setup gets an uprated 764Nm. Meanwhile, the EQE500 has 536bhp and 860Nm.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Rear Three Quarter

    And the AMG guise has a total output of 617bhp and 950Nm. It is capable of going 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250kmph. Part of the hardware is the Airmatic suspension, 48-volt sway bars, six-piston front and single-piston rear callipers for brakes, and 22-inch optional wheels along with rear-wheel steering.

    Mercedes-Benz Dashboard

    Appearance-wise, the new EQE SUV looks like a scaled-down EQS SUV, both inside and out. Similar to other EQ offerings, it too has three screens on the dashboard. There are flush door handles, one piece grille, sleek LED lamps both fore and aft and large aero wheels that make the EQE SUV look instantly recognisable as an EQ model.

    Expected to go on sale sometime next year, we could see the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV arrive in India in the second half of 2023.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Rear Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz EQE Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mercedes-Benz EQE Gallery

