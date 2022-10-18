Jeep Avenger EV specifications revealed

- Claimed electric range of 550km

- Gets Level 2 ADAS features

We are all aware that the Jeep Avenger is the first electric SUV under the brand’s EV portfolio. Now, showcased at the Paris Motor Show, Jeep has revealed complete details of the Avenger like battery specifications, features, and electric range. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Battery and charging options

The Jeep Avenger is the entry-level electric SUV and sources its power from a 54kWh battery pack that is placed below the front and rear seats. The power is sent to the electric motors that produces 154bhp and 260Nm of torque. Jeep claims a WLTP range of 400km which can further be increased to 550km depending on varied driving conditions

Using a 100kW DC charger, the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes. Meanwhile, the battery can also be juiced up using an 11kW AC charger from zero to 100 per cent in 5.5 hours.

Exterior Design

Although the Jeep Avenger is the first SUV under the brand’s electric portfolio, it carries the essence of a traditional Jeep SUV. Starting with the front, the signature seven-box design of the front grille is flanked by square headlamps with integrated horizontal LED DRLs.

Further, the bumpers get generous black cladding and silver skid plates that add to the rugged appeal of the SUV. Other elements like flared wheel arches, C-pillar-mounted rear door handle, dual-tone paint scheme, 18-inch alloys, and smoked tail lamps with an ‘X’ pattern look stylish and give the Avenger a modern look.

Interior and features

The cabin of the Jeep Avenger follows a minimalistic approach. While the yellow insert at the centre of the dashboard breaks the all-black monotony, it also integrates the aircon vents, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop.

Furthermore, the driver display is fully digital and the front seats are electrically operated. The Avenger has 34 litres of front storage, most of which is located at the centre courtesy of the absence of a transmission tunnel.

Lastly, the Avenger also boasts of Level 2 ADAS functions like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, a blind-spot monitor, and drowsy driver alert.

The Jeep Avenger is the first of the four electric vehicles that will be unveiled by the automaker by 2025.