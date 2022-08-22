CarWale
    Jeep small SUV continues testing; interiors spied for the first time

    

    Aditya Nadkarni

    765 Views
    Jeep small SUV continues testing; interiors spied for the first time

    - The smallest offering from Jeep will also be available as an EV

    - The model will also be introduced in India at a later stage

    New spy images give us a fresh look at Jeep’s small SUV that is expected to make its official debut sometime next year, followed by an introduction in the Indian market. Unlike previous sightings where the model was reported to be an EV, a new test mule seen here is an ICE unit, confirmed via the exhaust on the right side of the rear bumper.

    Jeep Compact SUV Left Side View

    To be underpinned by the PSA Group’s CMP architecture, this upcoming SUV from Jeep will be the smallest of its kind yet and will take design cues from its elder siblings, the Renegade and the Compass. Up-front, we can see a set of rectangular headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lights, a fairly wide air dam, and a front-bumper mounted number plate holder.

    Jeep Compact SUV Left Rear Three Quarter

    On either side, the new Jeep small SUV gets roof rails, plastic wheel cladding, rear door handles on the quarter glass, and blacked-out alloy wheels. At the rear, the model will receive wrap-around tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and tiny reflectors on the rear bumper.

    Jeep Compact SUV Dashboard

    The new spy shots of the upcoming Jeep small SUV give us a peek at its interior for the first time. A few notable elements include a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a new dashboard and centre console, an engine start-stop button, USB and Type-C charging ports, an electronic parking brake, an arm-rest, and a three-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel.

    Jeep Compact SUV Rear View

    Under the hood, sources reveal that the 2023 Jeep small SUV could be offered with a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine from PSA, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, as well as an electric powertrain with a 50kWh battery pack that is likely to return a range of 320km on a single charge. Transmission options on the ICE variants are expected to arrive in the form of a six-speed manual unit and an eight-speed automatic unit. We expect more details to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

    
    Jeep Compact SUV
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34801 Views
    137 Likes

    Popular Videos

