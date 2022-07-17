CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep small electric SUV spied during commercial shoot

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    270 Views
    Jeep small electric SUV spied during commercial shoot

    -Smallest electric SUV in the Jeep range

    -Will also spawn models from Alfa Romeo and Fiat

    Small SUV

    Jeep had showcased its small SUV concept earlier this year and now the vehicle has been spotted sans camouflage at the filming of what appears to be its television commercial. The pictures reveal pretty much that Jeep has stuck to the exterior design of the concept car with much of it looking like a miniaturised Compass.

    Some of the very visible elements include the seven-slat Jeep grille, design of the alloy wheels, stance of the vehicle and even the tail lamps. While many had dubbed the camouflaged car a baby Renegade, this one point at leaning more towards the Compass, which has a bigger global appeal.

    Jeep Compact SUV Front View

    The car in the pictures is an EV but we expect that this design will be used for an ICE-powered model depending on the market. Given the Renegade’s size, this one, sitting below, is expected to be a sub-four metre compact SUV and will be Jeep’s foray into the budget end of the market.

    India launch

    The car is expected to arrive in production guise in early 2023 and should also find its way to markets like India. Jeep had earlier said that it was working on a challenger to enter the highly lucrative sub-four compact SUV market in India and that this car would have the ‘core Jeep DNA’. 

    Source: Motor 1

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Over 1.43 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of July 2022
     Next 
    2022 Audi A8L 55 TFSI facelift launched — All you need to know

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compact SUV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Compact SUV Left Front Three Quarter
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34744 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 18.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34744 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep small electric SUV spied during commercial shoot