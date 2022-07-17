Jeep small electric SUV spied during commercial shoot

-Smallest electric SUV in the Jeep range

-Will also spawn models from Alfa Romeo and Fiat

Small SUV

Jeep had showcased its small SUV concept earlier this year and now the vehicle has been spotted sans camouflage at the filming of what appears to be its television commercial. The pictures reveal pretty much that Jeep has stuck to the exterior design of the concept car with much of it looking like a miniaturised Compass.

Some of the very visible elements include the seven-slat Jeep grille, design of the alloy wheels, stance of the vehicle and even the tail lamps. While many had dubbed the camouflaged car a baby Renegade, this one point at leaning more towards the Compass, which has a bigger global appeal.

The car in the pictures is an EV but we expect that this design will be used for an ICE-powered model depending on the market. Given the Renegade’s size, this one, sitting below, is expected to be a sub-four metre compact SUV and will be Jeep’s foray into the budget end of the market.

India launch

The car is expected to arrive in production guise in early 2023 and should also find its way to markets like India. Jeep had earlier said that it was working on a challenger to enter the highly lucrative sub-four compact SUV market in India and that this car would have the ‘core Jeep DNA’.

Source: Motor 1