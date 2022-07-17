Over 1.43 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of July 2022

- More than 80,000 units of XUV700 to be delivered

- Bookings of new Mahindra Scorpio-N to commence on 30 July

In a recently filled regulatory filing, Mahindra and Mahindra has released that the carmaker has over 1.43 lakh open bookings as of July 2022. Out of the total bookings, the Mahindra XUV700 has over 80,000 bookings while over 26,000 units of Thar are yet to be delivered. The Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra XUV300 have 15,000 and 14,000 open bookings, respectively. Presently, the Mahindra Thar and XUV700 have a waiting period of over one year.

Last month, Mahindra also launched the new Scorpio-N at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants and the prices of the automatic and 4x4 variants are slated to be revealed on 21 July. The test drives and ‘add-to-cart’ option of the Scorpio-N are already underway while the official bookings will commence on 30 July. To know more about the Mahindra Scorpio-N, read our first-drive review.

Besides this, Mahindra will unveil its electric range of passenger vehicles next month on 15 August. This will be followed by the unveiling of the eXUV400 in September 2022. The eXUV400 will be the electric iteration of the XUV300 compact SUV and will be launched early next year.