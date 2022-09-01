CarWale
    Jeep Brand 4xe Day to reveal brand’s electrification plans on 8 September

    Gajanan Kashikar

    98 Views
    Jeep Brand 4xe Day to reveal brand’s electrification plans on 8 September

    American SUV giant Jeep has set the stage to reveal its electrification plans on 8 September, 2022, which it calls the Jeep Brand 4xe Day. As per a statement, the automaker will make a series of announcements about its future electrification strategy. It is to be noted that the 4xe plug-in hybrid family currently comprises the Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade.

    As a part of the electrification plans, Jeep is expected to announce the unveiling date for its first all-electric compact SUV and might reveal a couple of electric vehicle concepts. In fact, the firm already showcased the updated Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept SUV at the 2022 Moab Easter Safari. While this rugged Magneto 2.0 produces 616bhp and 1152Nm of torque, the power output of the first Magneto was rated at 281bhp and 370Nm.

    Furthermore, Jeep previewed a compact electric SUV concept at its parent company Stellantis’ event in March this year. This all-new SUV will be based on the e-CMP platform of Citroen and make its global debut by early 2023. Notably, this upcoming small SUV by Jeep has been spotted testing in public a few times.

    Meanwhile, Stellantis also announced its long-term strategic plan under the Dare Forward 2030 programme in March this year. With this, Jeep plans to introduce two new electric vehicles sometime in 2024 in the form of pure off-road and lifestyle family SUVs. And the pure off-road SUV could be the Magneto concept 2.0 — the electric equivalent of the Wrangler.

