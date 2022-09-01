CarWale
    MG Motor India sells 3,823 units in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,039 Views
    MG Motor India sells 3,823 units in August 2022

    - MG launched the 2022 Gloster in the country earlier this week

    - The company will introduce the Hector facelift later this year

    MG Motor India announced that the company recorded a sale of 3,823 units in August 2022. The carmaker launched the updated Gloster in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    According to MG, the volatility in supply chains continues to cause many production challenges, however, it is expected to improve from next month onwards. In order to meet growing customer demand, the company is said to have undertaken multiple initiatives including localisation and the introduction of executive (EX) vehicle variants in its product mix.

    Coming to the 2022 MG Gloster, the seven-seat SUV gets a new paint option, new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, over 75 connected car features, i-Smart 2.0, and more. The brand has also revised the variant line-up of the model. Meanwhile, MG will introduce the Hector facelift towards the end of this year.

