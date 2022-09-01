New Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.39 lakh

- The Kia Sonet X-Line is available in two variants

- It is the first model in its segment to get a matte paintjob

Kia India has introduced the Sonet X-Line in the country, with prices starting at Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is offered in two variants, gets cosmetic upgrades and a revised feature set.

The Kia Sonet X-Line, which is based on the top-spec GTX+ variant, gets a Matte Graphite paintjob, which makes it the first model in the sub-four metre SUV segment to get a matte finish. In terms of exterior design, the model also gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, gloss black elements including the tiger nose grille, front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, and rear bumper. Also on offer is a dark chrome fog light garnish, dark hyper metal accents, silver brake calipers, a matte finish for the shark-fin antenna, and the X-Line emblem.

Inside, the 2022 Kia Sonet X-Line receives sport seats with orange stitching and the X-Line logo, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with orange stitching and the Sonet logo, as well as a black headliner.

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet X-Line are limited to a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated with a seven-speed DCT unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The former produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque while the latter produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish and differentiated-looking compact SUV that truly complements the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors. With a contribution of over 32 per cent to KIN’s total sales, the Sonet has cemented itself as a segment disruptor and sculpted a niche for itself. We are certain that the Sonet X-Line will elevate the brand's profile among upwardly mobile, young, and savvy consumers who are seeking a premium and exclusive SUV this festive season.'

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Sonet X-Line (all prices, ex-showroom India):

Sonet X-Line 1.0 turbo-petrol DCT: Rs 13.39 lakh

Sonet X Line 1.5-litre diesel AT: Rs 13.99 lakh