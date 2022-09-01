Mahindra Thar colour options revised; gets the new brand logo

- Two colours delisted

- Gets the new twin peaks logo

Mahindra has yet again discreetly updated the feature list and colour options of the new Thar. This is the second update in 2022 wherein two exterior shades have been axed and the Indian automaker has repositioned a couple of controls on the dashboard. The off-road capable SUV is also spotted with the new twin peaks brand logo on wheel hub caps and steering wheel.

Starting with the colour options, the Rocky Beige and Mystic Copper have been delisted from the brand’s online booking portal. The Thar can only be had in four exterior shades that include Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Aqua Marine, and Red Rage.

Additionally, the switches on the lower portion of the dashboard have been redesigned and look sleeker than the ones offered on the outgoing model. Moreover, the traction control and hill-descent controls have been repositioned from the right-hand side of the steering to the centre below the HVAC system. For added convenience, the Thar also gets a lock/unlock button.

Back in June 2022, the Thar received subtle changes like black-coloured fore and aft bumpers. One USB port and lumbar support for both the front seats were omitted and the SUV also got a revised set of CEAT Crossdrive AT tyres.

Mechanically, the Thar remains the same and is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel power mills. These can be had in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

