    VW Virtus subscription — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    644 Views
    What is it?

    Volkswagen vehicles in India are being offered on lease and subscription through Omni-Channel Mobility Solutions. Earlier, only Polo and Vento were available on a subscription basis. But now, along with the Taigun and Tiguan, the Virtus too has joined this subscription plan. 

    Which variants of the Virtus?

    The VW Virtus is available in two trim levels — Dynamic Line and GT Line. The Dynamic Line is further available in three variants, Comfortline, Highline, and Topline. Meanwhile, the GT Line has just one variant called the GT Plus. All these trims and variants of the new sedan can be availed on a subscription basis.

    What's the monthly cost?

    The monthly subscription amount for the Volkswagen Virtus sedan starts at Rs 26,987. It varies according to the trim, variant, and city. We recommend contacting an authorised dealer to know the exact amount.

    Volkswagen Virtus Grille

    How to opt-in?

    Interested buyers can opt for the subscription model by making a security deposit and advance rental payment of one month. These customers can choose the tenure of the subscription plan which varies from two to four years.

    What does it cover?

    The monthly rental that the owner pays covers registration, insurance, scheduled services, unscheduled repairs, and more.

    What's Power Lease?

    Along with the usual subscription plan, Volkswagen has also announced a Power Lease subscription model for the sedan. This is similar to the regular subscription model with the only difference being that even after the tenure is over, the customer has the option to retain the vehicle at just 20 per cent of the ex-showroom price. The monthly rental for Virtus sedan under the Power Lease program starts at Rs 29,991 (ex-showroom).

    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
