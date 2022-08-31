Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased; to debut on 8 September

- To wear new twin peaks logo

- Will rival Tata Nexon EV Prime

Mahindra has released the official teaser of its first electric passenger vehicle. Dubbed as ‘XUV400’, it is essentially the electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV and will make its debut on 8 September. Let us know more about it.

Firstly, the teaser video confirms the new twin peaks logo that dominates the redesigned front grille with X-pattern. The grille will be flanked by projector headlamps with integrated DRLs which will be identical to the one on the ICE counterpart. Furthermore, the charging slot will be provided on the fender. We also expect the XUV400 to be longer than the XUV300 at 4.2metre length. To denote its EV character, the electric SUV could also get blue accents inside out as was seen on the showcased model at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The technical specifications, electric range, power output, and battery capacity are still under wraps and are likely to be known in the coming days. The Mahindra XUV400 will compete against the likes of Tata Nexon EV Prime.