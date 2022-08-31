Skoda Vision 7S concept car previews the new design language

-Powered by an 89kWh battery pack

Skoda has finally taken the wraps off the much anticipated Vision 7S concept car. It previews a new three-row vehicle that Skoda is building for the future, showcases Skoda’s new design philosophy and is the first car to sport the next-generation Skoda logo.

Exterior design philosophy

The Vision 7S in concept guise looks like a mix between a crossover and an estate car. These are body styles respectively that Skoda is currently known for and was quite famous for during the early 00s. Major highlights of the new design language in the front include a new version of the signature Skoda grille, vertical headlights and bumpers with contrast-coloured vertical elements. In the profile, you can see the 20-inch wheels, squared-off wheel arches and pillar-less glass house. At the rear, you get T-shaped tail lamps, the Skoda logo on the D-pillar and a low-slung roofline.

In terms of dimensions, the concept car measures at 5.02-meters with a wheelbase of 3.07 meters making this quite a large vehicle and one that will be able to properly accommodate three rows. It is 1.88-meters in height with a massive ground clearance of 242mm.

Interior design philosophy

Skoda had revealed the interior design ahead of the concept car’s unveiled and it showed two seating layouts- Drive and Relax. Drive mode is the standard mode where everything is focused on the road but in relax mode when the car is stationary for tasks like charging, all the seats recline and the central screen rotates to a horizontal position.

If you look at the dimensions, it is already evident that this car will offer a very comfortable seating experience thanks to the large numbers. This being Skoda, there is a lot of “Simply Clever” design touches like the large-scale use of haptic controls, a child seat integrated into the second-row centre console, dual digital displays, magnetic smartphone holder on the back of the front seats. We expect that the umbrella slot in the front doors will be carried over in the production-ready model.

The 7 in the Vision 7s is courtesy of three rows of seating which in the case of the concept car is a captain-seat second row. It is also expected to be offered with a bench second row in probable lower-spec models.

Powertrain

It gets an 89kWh battery pack with up to 200kWh charging capacity which should afford it a fast charging time of just under an hour. It’s underpinned by VW’s MEB platform and is likely to share its electric guts with models from Volkswagen, Audi and even Seat. The range is expected to be around 600km. FWD is expected to be the standard form of motivation but AWD is also expected to be offered on higher-spec models.

During the launch, Skoda said that a new Kodiaq and Superb would arrive next year while an –all-new Octavia would be launched in 2024. It is also looking at a compact SUV, compact BEV and the production version of this car a three-row vehicle as a part of its plans. This Vision 7S concept showcases various design elements that will be offered in all those cars over the next 5-6 years.