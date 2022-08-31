CarWale
    2022 Audi Q3 launched in India – Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    The Audi Q3 is a popular choice in the premium range of SUVs in the country. To regenerate interest in the model, the company has introduced the 2022 Audi Q3 in the county at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in two variant options – Premium Plus and Technology. 

    The updated Audi Q3 is available in five colour options – Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue. The interior colour options include – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise top new feature highlights in the 2022 Audi Q3 –

    Premium Plus 

    - A set of 18-inch five-arm style alloy wheels

    - Quattro all-wheel drive

    - LED Headlamps with LED rear combination lamps

    - Panoramic glass sunroof

    - High gloss styling package

    - Power adjustable front seats with four-way Lumbar support

    - Seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination

    - Rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment

    - Leather-wrapped thee-spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters

    - Decorative inserts in silver aluminium dimension

    - Single colour ambient lighting package 

    - Scuff plates with aluminium inserts in the front

    - Storage and luggage compartment package

    - Comfort suspension

    - Frameless auto-dimming interior rearview mirror

    - Two-zone climate control system

    - Parking aid plus with a rearview camera

    - Cruise control system with speed limiter

    - Exterior mirrors are power-adjustable and offer heated and power-folding, and auto-dimming on both sides

    - Digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth Interface

    - Audi Smartphone Interface 

    - Electromechanical power steering

    - Six airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX, anti-theft wheel bolts, Hill Start Assist, and space-saving spare wheel

    Technology (In addition to features from thePremium Plus variant)

    - Aluminium details on mirror adjustment switch, power window switch, parking brake control button, and door strips

    - Audi Drive Select and Virtual Cockpit Plus 

    - 30 colours ambient lighting package plus 

    - Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate

    - Audi phone box with a wireless charging system

    - 180W Audi sound system with 10 speakers

    - MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch

    Mechanically, the 2022 Audi Q3 continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic unit that powers all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

