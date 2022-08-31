2022 Audi Q3 launched in India – Top feature highlights

The Audi Q3 is a popular choice in the premium range of SUVs in the country. To regenerate interest in the model, the company has introduced the 2022 Audi Q3 in the county at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in two variant options – Premium Plus and Technology.
The updated Audi Q3 is available in five colour options – Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue. The interior colour options include – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise top new feature highlights in the 2022 Audi Q3 –
Premium Plus
- A set of 18-inch five-arm style alloy wheels
- Quattro all-wheel drive
- LED Headlamps with LED rear combination lamps
- Panoramic glass sunroof
- High gloss styling package
- Power adjustable front seats with four-way Lumbar support
- Seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination
- Rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment
- Leather-wrapped thee-spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Decorative inserts in silver aluminium dimension
- Single colour ambient lighting package
- Scuff plates with aluminium inserts in the front
- Storage and luggage compartment package
- Comfort suspension
- Frameless auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
- Two-zone climate control system
- Parking aid plus with a rearview camera
- Cruise control system with speed limiter
- Exterior mirrors are power-adjustable and offer heated and power-folding, and auto-dimming on both sides
- Digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth Interface
- Audi Smartphone Interface
- Electromechanical power steering
- Six airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX, anti-theft wheel bolts, Hill Start Assist, and space-saving spare wheel
Technology (In addition to features from thePremium Plus variant)
- Aluminium details on mirror adjustment switch, power window switch, parking brake control button, and door strips
- Audi Drive Select and Virtual Cockpit Plus
- 30 colours ambient lighting package plus
- Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate
- Audi phone box with a wireless charging system
- 180W Audi sound system with 10 speakers
- MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch
Mechanically, the 2022 Audi Q3 continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic unit that powers all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.