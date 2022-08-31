2022 MG Gloster launched – All you need to know

- Available in three variants – Super, Sharp, and Savvy

- Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two tunes

MG Motor India has introduced the 2022 Gloster in the country at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is available in three variant options – Super, Sharp, and Savvy. All three variants get a seven-seat layout as standard, while the six-seat layout is limited to the Savvy variant. Moreover, the four-wheel drive option is also exclusively offered in the top-spec variant.

The SUV now offers a new exterior colour option ‘Deep Golden’, in addition to existing colours like Metal Black, Metal Ash, and Warm White. Further, the 4WD option gets British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels. For convenience, the SUV offers a dual panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a 12-way power adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation features.

The feature list includes a 12-inch touchscreen and a high-quality audio system with 12 speakers. Moreover, the infotainment unit gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Shortpedia news app, and Gaana song search via voice command. Further, the vehicle also offers more than 75 connected car features.

In terms of safety, the existing Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) now gets first-in-segment features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). The SUV gets these new safety features in addition to the existing 30 standard safety features.

Under the hood, the updated MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two tunes. The turbo engine with a 2WD setup generates 157bhp at 4,000rpm and 373.5Nm of torque between 1,500-2,400rpm. On the other hand, the twin-turbo engine with a 4WD setup generates 210bhp at 4,000rpm and 478.5Nm of torque between 1,500-2,400rpm. Both the engine options get an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.