Audi India announces a price hike across the model range

Audi cars to get expensive by up to two per cent

New prices to come into effect from 1 January, 2024

Audi India announced an upward price revision of up to two per cent with effect from the new year. The increase in prices will be applicable to the entire model range, and, according to the brand, has been undertaken due to rising input and operational costs.

Last month, Audi introduced a special edition of the S5 Sportback, called the Platinum Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Around the same time, the carmaker launched a complimentary 10-year RSA (Road-Side Assistance) program, which is applicable to all cars booked from 1 October, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Achieving profitability through a sustainable business model remains a critical part of Audi India’s strategy, and we are committed to providing the best to our customers. Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand’s premium price positioning. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers.”