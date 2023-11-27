CarWale
    AD

    Audi India announces a price hike across the model range

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,260 Views
    Audi India announces a price hike across the model range
    • Audi cars to get expensive by up to two per cent
    • New prices to come into effect from 1 January, 2024

    Audi India announced an upward price revision of up to two per cent with effect from the new year. The increase in prices will be applicable to the entire model range, and, according to the brand, has been undertaken due to rising input and operational costs.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Last month, Audi introduced a special edition of the S5 Sportback, called the Platinum Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Around the same time, the carmaker launched a complimentary 10-year RSA (Road-Side Assistance) program, which is applicable to all cars booked from 1 October, 2023.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Achieving profitability through a sustainable business model remains a critical part of Audi India’s strategy, and we are committed to providing the best to our customers. Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand’s premium price positioning. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.52 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi A4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3042 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5284 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi A4
    Audi A4
    Rs. 43.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 42.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A6
    Audi A6
    Rs. 61.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 52.38 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 56.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 50.99 Lakh
    PuneRs. 52.38 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 54.46 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 48.32 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 55.35 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 51.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 48.85 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3042 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5284 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India announces a price hike across the model range