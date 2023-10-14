Audi India announces complimentary 10-year roadside assistance

Applicable on cars booked from 1 October, 2023 onwards

Will also offer on-site repairs and safekeeping of vehicles

Audi India has announced a complimentary 10-year roadside assistance program for its customers. This benefit will be applicable to all the customers who have booked the car from 1 October, 2023 onwards. According to the manufacturer, this program has been introduced to make the customers’ ownership experience hassle-free.

Under this 10-year roadside assistance program, the automaker will provide its customers with 100 per cent coverage across the country, along with on-site repairs and delivery of fuel and spare keys. These services will be available 24x7 throughout the year. Moreover, the brand will also provide travel or accommodation facilities, storage and safekeeping of vehicles, and provision of specially designed towing platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the roadside assistance program for 10 years as a testament to Audi India's steadfast assurance to our valued customers. At Audi India, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, hassle-free, and comforting throughout the ownership period. With a complimentary RSA for a 10-year period, we are setting new industry standards, further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance. We continuously strive to enhance customer experience. Roadside assistance is one such very important tool to reiterate our motto of ‘Customer First’.”