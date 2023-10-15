Discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 on Hyundai Aura in October 2023

Hyundai Aura prices in India start at Rs. 6.44 lakh

Available in four variants and six colours

A few Hyundai dealers across the country are offering huge discounts on multiple products in October 2023. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Aura sub-four-metre sedan, in its CNG avatar, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the other hand, the petrol versions get a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 each and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Earlier this month, Hyundai hiked the prices of the Aura by up to Rs. 11,200, which is the highest increase applicable to the base-spec E variant. There was no change in the price tag of the SX(O) variant, while all other variants witnessed an upward revision of up to Rs. 9,900.