Tata Nexon facelift waiting period extends up to 8 weeks

Broadly offered in 11 variants

Available in two powertrain options

Tata Motors launched the latest iteration of the Nexon SUV in the country on 14 September, 2023. Now, a month after its official launch, the five-seater SUV has started demanding a certain waiting period in the country. Let us take a look at it.

Currently, the Nexon facelift commands a waiting period of six to eight weeks in Mumbai, from the day of booking. This period may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest dealership to learn more details about this.

Under the skin, the updated Nexon can be had in two powertrain options, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The gasoline motor churns out 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, or the newly introduced seven-speed DCT. The oil burner, on the other hand, generates 113bhp and 260Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit.