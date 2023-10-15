Tata Harrier waiting period in October 2023

Harrier facelift to be launched on 17 October

Prices start at Rs. 15.20 lakh

The Tata Harrier was first launched in India in 2017. Since then, the vehicle has received only one update, earlier this year. Now, the new Harrier is all set to be revealed on 17 October 2023. Meanwhile, customers planning to buy the current version of the Harrier will have to wait up to six weeks to get the delivery.

The Harrier SUV is available in seven variants, namely, XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O) at a starting price of Rs. 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on the variant one chooses, the SUV commands a waiting period of four to six weeks from the day of booking.

Mechanically, the pre-facelifted version of Harrier is equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This engine is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the same engine will be carried over to the upcoming Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts.

In other news, our in-depth first-drive review of the new Tata Harrier is live on our website and YouTube channel.