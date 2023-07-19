Tata Harrier waiting period stretches up to 8 weeks

- Prices in India start from Rs. 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Gets an ADAS suite with 10 safety features

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Harrier in India in February. Since then, the Harrier has been one of the hot-selling SUVs in Tata’s portfolio. The five-seater SUV gained new features as part of the MY2023 update. This includes a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, an illuminated panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and an ADAS suite. With its strong demand amongst enthusiasts, the SUV now commands a waiting period in the country.

Tata Harrier waiting period

The Harrier now attracts a waiting period of up to six to eight weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in the city of Mumbai and may vary depending on the dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest showroom for more information.

Tata cars waiting period

The following are the waiting period for Tata cars in Mumbai as of July 2023.