    Tata Harrier: Old vs New

    Jay Shah

    Tata Harrier: Old vs New

    Tata Motors has updated its flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari for 2023. The duo gets refreshed exterior styling, a fully revamped cabin, some funky-looking colour options, and BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engines. Let’s take a closer look at what’s changed in the Harrier facelift over its predecessor. 

    Exterior and styling

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Like its younger sibling Nexon, the Harrier has also received significant changes to its front and rear profiles. It continues to get a split headlamp setup but with sleeker and vertical bumper-mounted housing. Also, the grille and a wider air inlet on the bumper are larger with horizontal inserts. The daytime running lights are now connected and the turn indicators get a sequential pattern. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Towards the side, it unmistakably looks Harrier with the floating roof design. However, the Harrier now gets Sunlit Yellow, Pebble Grey, and Seaweed Green exterior shades that are new to the SUV’s colour palette. Also fresh are designs for the 18-inch wheels that are different depending on the variant one chooses. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear profile of the Harrier is accentuated with the newly connected LED tail lamps, reprofiled bumpers, and repositioned reflectors and reverse lights on the bumper. Overall, the new Harrier looks fresh while retaining the imposing SUV-ish presence.

    Interior and features

    Dashboard

    The Harrier facelift can be had in Pure, Adventure, Smart, Fearless, and Dark variants. The interior theme and seat upholstery vary according to these fancy names. With the update, the Harrier has benefitted with a larger 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. What’s also new is JBL’s 10-speaker sound system, powered driver and co-driver seats, sun blinds for the rear row, an air purifier, and ventilated front seats. 

    Dashboard

    From the safety aspect, the passive safety feature list includes not six but seven airbags (knee airbag added), front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitor, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. 

    The Harrier is also equipped with over 11 ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with change assist, traffic sign recognition, and autonomous emergency braking. 

    Engine and gearbox 

    Engine Shot

    The 2023 Harrier continues to be a diesel-only SUV which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The powertrain is BS6 2.0-compliant and puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Harrier gets a new shorter gear lever along with paddle shifters and a terrain mode selector. 

