Indian Army strengthen its fleet with Toyota Hilux

- Hilux gets four-wheel drive system as standard

- Joins Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Tata Safari Storme, and Maruti Gypsy

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has achieved a new milestone by delivering a convoy of Toyota Hilux to the Indian Army. This is the carmaker’s first-ever fleet of the pickup being handed over to the Army after an extensive test and evaluation for over two months.

Evaluation of the Toyota Hilux before the order

The Toyota Hilux was put through a test in extreme weather conditions and rough terrains ranging from an altitude of 13,000ft to sub-zero temperatures. The lifestyle pickup truck is known for its 4x4 and water-wading capabilities. For reference, the Hilux’s water-wading capacity is of 700mm.

Powertrain and specifications of Toyota Hilux

Mechanically, the Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. The oil burner is tuned to produce 201bhp and 420Nm of torque with the manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the automatic variants churn out identical power and a bumped-up 500Nm of peak torque. Notably, all the variants are equipped with the 4x4 system as standard.

Indian Army fleet

With this new addition, Indian Army now has Toyota Hilux, Tata Safari Storme, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, Force Gurkha, and Mahindra Scorpio Classic in its defence vehicle fleet.

Speaking on the achievement, V. Wiseline Sigamani, General Manager, Strategic Business Unit (North), Toyota India, said “We are thrilled to deliver the Hilux, marking a significant milestone, fulfilling our first-ever Hilux order to Indian Army. We are truly honoured and proud of this opportunity. The Hilux offers unique off-roading characteristics, coupled with enhanced safety features, making it the most ideal vehicle for the army purposes and catering to their special purposes. We are sure that the Hilux will be a great addition to the army’s fleets and meet the specific needs of our esteemed clientele. This reaffirms our commitment to offering reliable products and we look forward to our continued association with the Indian Army in the future.”