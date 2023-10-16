Tata Tiago waiting period comes down in October

Tiago prices in India start at Rs. 5.60 lakh

Available in five colours and seven variants

Select Tata Motors cars are attracting a waiting period, including the Punch, pre-facelift Safari, Altroz, and the Tiago to name a few. In this article, let us take a closer look at the wait timeline for the company’s entry-level model in India, the Tiago.

Customers purchasing the CNG-powered Tata Tiago will have to wait for a period of up to eight weeks from the date of booking. On the other hand, the petrol versions command a waiting period of up to four weeks. It is to be noted that these timelines are valid only for the Mumbai region.

The Tiago hatchback is offered in seven variants – XE, XM, XT(O), XT, XZ+, XT NRG, and XZ NRG. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The petrol version generates 85bhp and 113Nm, while the CNG version develops 72bhp and 95Nm.