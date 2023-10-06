CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Aura gets costlier by up to Rs. 11,200 in October

    Read inதமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    303 Views
    Hyundai Aura gets costlier by up to Rs. 11,200 in October
    • Base variant gets maximum price hike
    • Available in petrol and CNG options

    The Hyundai Aura has received a significant price update in October 2023. The model has become expensive by up to Rs. 11,200. It can be had in five variants – E, S, SX, SX (O), and SX Plus, with petrol and CNG powertrain options. With this update, the Aura sedan starts at Rs. 6.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Aura Left Front Three Quarter

    The price of the base-spec E variant is revised by Rs. 11,200. Further, all other variants except the SX (O) have incurred price increments ranging between Rs. 9,000 - Rs. 9,900. 

    Listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Aura:

    VariantsNew ex-showroom priceQuantum of price hike
    Rs. 6,43,700Rs. 11,200
    SRs. 7,27,800Rs. 9,900
    SXRs. 8,04,300Rs. 9,000
    S (CNG)Rs. 8,22,800Rs. 9,900
    SX (O)Rs. 8,60,800-
    SX Plus AMTRs. 8,84,500Rs. 9,001
    SX CNGRs. 8,99,800Rs. 9,500
    Hyundai Aura Gear Selector Dial

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in standard mode. While, in the CNG mode, the engine develops 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    Hyundai Aura Driver Side Airbag

    In recent news, the Korean automaker has made the six airbags standard across all models and their entire range. 

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Enyaq continues doing rounds in India ahead of launch
     Next 
    Kia patents 8 EV nameplates in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Aura Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8253 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7589 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Haval H6
    Haval H6

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.61 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.80 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.61 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.79 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.54 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.53 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8253 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7589 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Aura gets costlier by up to Rs. 11,200 in October