Hyundai Aura gets costlier by up to Rs. 11,200 in October

Base variant gets maximum price hike

Available in petrol and CNG options

The Hyundai Aura has received a significant price update in October 2023. The model has become expensive by up to Rs. 11,200. It can be had in five variants – E, S, SX, SX (O), and SX Plus, with petrol and CNG powertrain options. With this update, the Aura sedan starts at Rs. 6.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the base-spec E variant is revised by Rs. 11,200. Further, all other variants except the SX (O) have incurred price increments ranging between Rs. 9,000 - Rs. 9,900.

Listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Aura:

Variants New ex-showroom price Quantum of price hike E Rs. 6,43,700 Rs. 11,200 S Rs. 7,27,800 Rs. 9,900 SX Rs. 8,04,300 Rs. 9,000 S (CNG) Rs. 8,22,800 Rs. 9,900 SX (O) Rs. 8,60,800 - SX Plus AMT Rs. 8,84,500 Rs. 9,001 SX CNG Rs. 8,99,800 Rs. 9,500

Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in standard mode. While, in the CNG mode, the engine develops 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

In recent news, the Korean automaker has made the six airbags standard across all models and their entire range.