    Kia patents 8 EV nameplates in India

    Kia patents 8 EV nameplates in India
    • Kia EV9 expected to be introduced in India in 2024
    • Kia EV1 to Kia EV8 names trademarked

    Kia India has filed an application to patent eight electric vehicles in the country. All the applications have the same ‘EV’ prefix followed by the numbers ‘1’ to ‘8’ hinting that the brand will introduce eight EVs in the future.

    Kia EVs in India

    Kia Left Front Three Quarter

    Presently, the automaker retails the EV6 in India that retails for a starting price of 60.95lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to produce 321bhp and 605Nm of peak torque. 

    Kia EV5 and EV9 to debut soon

    The EV9 is the brand’s flagship SUV. It measures over five metres in length with a wheelbase of 3,100mm. Offered with 76.1kWh and 99.8kWh battery packs, the EV9 also packs in ADAS and a claimed driving range of over 541km. 

    Kia Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kia EV5 Concept is the scaled-down version of the EV9 and is expected to make its global debut in the coming year. 

    On the upcoming Kia EV day on 12, the brand will reveal detailed specifications of the EV5.

