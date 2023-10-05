New Tata Harrier and Safari facelift new details revealed

To get split LED headlamps and connected DRLs

Bookings to open tomorrow

Tata Motors has released yet another teaser of the upcoming Harrier and Safari facelift. The bookings of the SUV duo are set to begin tomorrow, 6 October, 2023. The Harrier and Safari, with the facelifted versions, will get heavily revamped exterior and interiors.

As seen in the picture, the Harrier will feature a connected LED tail lamp setup with a sequential function. Moreover, both SUVs are seen finished in a unique bronze colour exterior hue with blacked-out roof, pillars, and ORVMs.

Moving to the Safari facelift, the new teaser images reveal the tall silhouette with redesigned star-shaped alloy wheels with chunky wheel arches.

Other exterior highlights include connected LED DRLs, revised front fascia, sleeker grille with horizontal bronze slats, and a front parking camera with sensors.

Mechanically, the Harrier and Safari facelift will come equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

The official bookings of the SUV duo will commence tomorrow followed by the price announcement in the coming weeks. Upon arrival, the new Harrier and Safari will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and other SUVs in the segment.