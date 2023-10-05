Toyota India inaugurates new 3S facility in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Run and managed by Prince Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has further expanded its sales and service network with the addition of a new facility in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Run and managed by Prince Toyota, the state-of-the-art facility will cater to the sales and service needs of its customers.

Spread across 6,000 square feet, the showroom is located at Garacharma, Port Blair, South Andaman. The service and spare parts facility, on the other hand, is located at Prothrapur, South Andaman, and is spread across 10,000 square feet.

The inauguration of this new touchpoint saw the presence of Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President, Sales, Service and Used Car, TKM and Varinder Kumar Wadhwa, General Manager, TKM, along with Sagar Khurana, Dealer Principal, Prince Toyota.

Commenting on the inauguration, Tadashi Asazuma said, 'With the inauguration of Prince Toyota, we are elated to embark on a new journey that will enable easy access to Toyota’s wide range of products and services, to our customers of the enchanting Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Owing to its natural beauty, rich heritage, and culture, the islands have huge growth potential for tourism. We are happy to engage Prince Toyota as our partner as we share the same customer-centric values and goals of creating customer delight at every touchpoint. With our new facility at Prince Toyota, we are confident of providing an awesome ownership experience to our customers in the beautiful Andaman and Nicobar Islands.”