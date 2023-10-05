MG Motor India retails 5,003 units in September 2023

-MG registered a Y-o-Y growth of 31 per cent

- EVs contribute to 25 per cent of sales

MG Motor India revealed that it sold a total of 5,003 units in September 2023. The Halol-based carmaker recorded a growth of 31 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. Further, EVs alone contributed to approximately 25 per cent of its total sales.

MG’s current range of cars sold in the Indian market includes the Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Comet EV, ZS EV, and the Gloster. The brand also recently introduced the special Blackstorm Editions in the Astor and Gloster range.

In September this year, MG cut the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus models by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh. This was preceded by a price hike of up to Rs. 61,000 for both models. The Hector is currently priced from Rs. 14.73 lakh, while the price tag of the Hector Plus now starts at Rs. 17.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).