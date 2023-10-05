Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launching soon: Top highlights

Earlier this week, Nissan India pulled the covers off the Magnite Kuro Edition. Set to be launched in the coming days, bookings for this variant are currently underway for Rs. 11,000. Let us take a closer look at what sets the Kuro Edition apart from the standard Magnite.

Black exterior highlights

Apart from the black paintjob, the new Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition gets Gunmetal Black alloy wheels, Piano Black grille and headlamp finishers, and Resin Black elements such as the skid plates, door handles, and side mouldings. Also up for offer will be glossy black roof rails and red brake calipers.

New interior theme

Step inside and the Kuro Edition in the Magnite range gets an all-black theme which is further complemented by black inserts all around.

Interior package

The black inserts on the interior include black sun visors, grab handles, dark-themed dashboard, and a Piano Black finish for the door trim inserts, inside handles, gear shift garnish, door trims, AC vents, and the steering wheel.

Kuro Edition inserts

The model also features Kuro Edition specifics such as the badge on the front fenders and carpet mats.

New features

The 2023 Magnite Kuro Edition, which is based on the XV variant, comes equipped with additional features in the form of a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, rear AC vents, front centre armrest, and a tailgate garnish with a black finish.