Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period in October revealed

Automatic variants have longer waiting period

Available in four variants and two powertrain options

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the brand’s most affordable model currently on sale in India. The hatchback can be had in four variants and two powertrain options. Customers planning to book the Grand i10 Nios will have to wait for up to 14 weeks to get the delivery.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants. The manual variants have a waiting duration of two to eight weeks. On the other hand, the automatic versions command a waiting period of two to 14 weeks. Meanwhile, the CNG trims attract a wait time of four to 10 weeks.

Listed below are the variant-wise waiting period of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (as of 5 October, 2023)

Variants Waiting period Era 4-6 weeks Magna Up to two weeks Sportz 2-4 weeks Asta 6-8 weeks Magna AMT 12-14 weeks Sportz AMT 2-4 weeks Asta AMT 8-10 weeks Magna CNG 8-10 weeks Sportz CNG 4-6 weeks

Powering the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The petrol motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque. Notably, the hatchback can also be had with a CNG powertrain with a power output of 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.