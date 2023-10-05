Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 30,000

Available in nine variants

Prices start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

Kia India has revised the prices of the Seltos by up to Rs. 30,000. The mid-size SUV is available in nine variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh and costs Rs. 20.30 lakh for the top-spec variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Except for the select variants, all other trim prices have remained unchanged.

The Kia Seltos can be had in multiple variants including HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, GTX, GTX Plus, and X Line. Out of these, the GTX Plus and X Line variants in manual and automatic guise have become dearer by Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively.

Mechanically, the Seltos comes equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

In other news, Kia India launched the X-Line variant of the Carens MPV at a price tag of Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the automaker has hiked the prices of select variants of Carens.