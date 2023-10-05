Maruti Swift offered with discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 in October 2023

Swift prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Available in 10 colours and four variants

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the Arena and Nexa chain are offering huge discounts in October 2023. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The petrol LXi and VXi variants of the Maruti Swift are available with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, the ZXi and ZXi+ variants get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Discounts on the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift are limited to a cash discount of Rs. 25,000. Earlier this week, the new Swift Concept was unveiled and this model previews the upcoming iteration of the premium hatchback. This model could arrive in the Indian market towards the second half of 2024.