    India-bound Maruti Suzuki Swift Concept revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    India-bound Maruti Suzuki Swift Concept revealed
    • Expected to debut in 2024
    • To come equipped with advanced safety features

    The Japanese automaker, Suzuki, is prepping up for the upcoming 2023 Japan Mobility Show scheduled from 26 October to 5 November in Tokyo. Among the concept lineup, the brand will also showcase the new-gen Swift Concept which will make its way to the Indian market sometime in 2024.

    As seen in the picture, the Swift Concept gets a revised front bumper with a redesigned grille and chunky black surrounds. Other highlights include a re-positioned Suzuki logo, sleeker LED headlamps with inverted-L-shaped LED DRLs, new designed alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs with cameras, black-coloured roof and pillars, and character lines running across the door panels. Meanwhile, unlike the current-gen Swift, the rear door handles have been repositioned back to the conventional place.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Moreover, the brand with the international spec model will offer advanced safety features including dual sensor brake support, adaptive high beam assist, driver monitoring system, and collision mitigation braking system. These safety features are unlikely to be bundled with the India-spec Maruti Swift.

    In terms of powertrain, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will likely come equipped with a 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. Rumours also suggest that hybrid tech could be offered with the upcoming Swift hatchback in India.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
