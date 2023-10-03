CarWale
    Mahindra Racing reveals their Formula E driver line-up

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Mahindra Racing reveals their Formula E driver line-up
    • Signs up Nyck De Vries and Edoardo Mortara on a multi-year contract
    • Pre-season test commences in October

    Mahindra Racing has announced the signing up of Nyck De Vries and Edoardo Mortara for their Formula E team. The two driver changes are on board with multi-year contracts from Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

    This is not the first outing for De Vries in Formula E. The 28-year-old Dutch racing driver won the 2020–21 championship, racing for the Mercedes-EQ team. He also has a stint competing in Formula 1 for Williams and Scuderia AlphaTauri in the last few years backing up his credentials.

    De Vries' teammate, the Swiss-Italian Edoardo Mortara, has won both the Formula 3 Euroseries crown and won twice on the street circuit of Macau. Mortara has a long-standing career in DTM and has raced in Formula E from 2017. The 36-year-old driver scored a podium on his first race weekend and took his maiden victory at the same venue in Hong Kong a year later. Since then he has added five more winds and six podiums in the single-seater racing.

    Interestingly, De Vries and Mortara were competing against each other in Season 7 where Mortara was just seven points behind the eventual World Champion, De Vries. The two drivers will now take the helm of Mahindra’s Formula E race car, which is set to debut a new livery ahead of the season opener in Mexico City on 13 January. And both will take the seat at the pre-season testing in Valencia between 23 and 27 October.

