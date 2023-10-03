Hyundai Verna scores 5-star GNCAP safety rating

Scores 5-star for both adult and child occupant protection

Prices in India start from Rs. 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

The latest sedan from Hyundai, the Verna, was tested under GNCAP’s safety test protocols and has received a five-star global NCAP safety rating. The test unit was equipped with six airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioner and load limiter, seat-belt reminder, ESC, and rear ISOFIX.

The Honda City rival scored 28.18 points out of 34 and 42 points out of 49 in the adult occupant and child occupant protection tests, respectively. Furthermore, the organisation mentioned that the bodyshell and the footwell area of the vehicle were unstable and not capable of withstanding further loading.

Currently, the Verna is offered in four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O) across two powertrains. The prices of the sedan in the country start from Rs. 10,96,500 and go all the way up to Rs. 17,37,900 (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. Customers can choose from seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options.

Hyundai offers the Verna in two gasoline motors - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mill and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The NA mill produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while the turbo-petrol belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The former comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit while the latter is paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT gearbox. We have driven the car and our first drive review is live on the website.