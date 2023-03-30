Hyundai Verna 1.5 Petrol IVT Automatic First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the new Hyundai Verna any good?

Taking inspiration from the Ioniq 5, Verna's cabin has many likeable elements making it a feature-laden fiesta. While the dashboard aims at being minimalistic, it follows the recent trend of combining a digital driver’s display with the infotainment system in a seamless floating panel. Although the 10.25-inch touchscreen runs the newer interface, the digital driver’s display is a familiar one as seen on the previous-gen Verna Turbo or the N-Line offerings. Then, the driver’s focused cabin runs a kink towards the passenger side. This places all the buttons and controls in easy reach, but the touchscreen is difficult to operate when on the move. Moreover, the steering wheel tends to obstruct the rightmost section of the screen.

While the two-spoke steering wheel is new, its design looks rather plain Jane, and it’s also difficult to figure out when it’s upside down (not helped by Hyundai’s logo that looks the same upside-down). The buttons on the steering feel nice to operate like all the other buttons inside the cabin.

Speaking of buttons, there’s a special one set on the corner of the centre panel. It gives a dual personality to this centre panel by operating either as a multimedia control or an AC control. We like how ingeniously the physical knobs/scrollers can operate either the temperature/fan speed or volume/channel depending on what control has been set on the panel.

As for the seats, there’s electrical fore/aft and recline adjustment for the driver but a manual height adjustment. These seats also get heated/cooled functions, but more importantly, they are large and supportive and feel much more upmarket, wrapped in well-stitched leatherette upholstery. If we were to nit-pick, the engine start-stop button is placed oddly behind the steering and needs a bit of fumbling to find it. And the plastic used on the top half of doors or dash could have felt more special in an otherwise modern cabin.

Moving to the second row, unlike before, the scooped roof liberates a considerable amount of headroom. And the seats are positioned much lower, so you might feel a bit like you're 'in' rather than 'on' it. But it’s a pleasant place to be in, with good support from the seats. However, three adults abreast would still be a tight squeeze. Lastly, the massive boot space of 528litres can swallow up to two large suitcases or four to five cabin-size luggage with ease.

The new Verna now offers Level 2 ADAS hardware. There’s the usual lane assist, front collision assist, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic assist, and high-beam assist. Except for the high-beam assist and adaptive cruise control, we got to sample the rest on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Verna came out with flying colours.

The Verna has always been the one to offer the most bang for the buck in the segment. And the new one has taken a leap ahead. Apart from the ADAS, there are a few more segment-first features here, including 64-colour ambient lighting, electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, automatic tailgate opening, multi-language support for the user interface, and heated/cooled seats — to name a few. With a modern yet traditional approach, it gets both Type-C and Type-A USB ports, whereas newer cars have started providing only either. It’s also high on safety with six airbags standard across the range.