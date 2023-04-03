Tata Tiago EV Road Test

The claimed range for the long-range Tiago EV is 315km, but that’s not the reality in any way. In fact, we have done a range test on every other electric vehicle that Tata makes, and we have managed to cover around 70 per cent of their claimed range every single time. By that calculation, you would guess the Tiago EV would realistically cover around 220km, right? Let’s find out. After charging up the Tiago EV to 100 per cent, we reset the trip meter and drove it across our predefined route till the battery was completely drained. So when we started the test, the indicated range that we got was 266km with AC and 296km without AC.

We did the test with the AC on all the time, under ideal conditions, with moderate to heavy city traffic, and some amount of highway driving as well. All said and done, it took us over nine hours to complete the range test, and in that time, the Tiago EV covered exactly 213.9km before it was completely dead. We had full power and AC up until 10 per cent of charge, after which the top speed was reduced to around 52kmph, the build-up in speed was noticeably mellow, and the AC was automatically shut off with only the fan working. All of this is, of course, to maximise whatever is left of the range, and to get you to the nearest charging point. In fact, we covered the last 23km using that 10 per cent charge, so if you think about it, it can be a lifesaver.