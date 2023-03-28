Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition First Look

What’s on the feature list?

The feature list of the Onyx Edition sees only two major highlights within the cabin. The first is that you get climate control which is only available from the Ambition variant in the standard car. The other major highlight is the seven-inch touchscreen unit that Skoda introduced in its lower-spec models last year. The interface is absolutely basic both in terms of display quality and function.

In fact, it’s a system that encourages you to plug in your smart device and switch to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for better usability. Unlike the higher-spec models, there are no USB-C ports and you only get one USB-A port and a 12V socket.

Skoda has not skimped on safety and all the way up to the Ambition variant you get dual front airbags, three-point seat belts, a stability programme, an electronic differential lock, brake disc wiping and rollover protection. Both the Skoda Kushaq and its sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun have scored five stars in adult and child occupant protection in GNCAP tests conducted in October of last year.