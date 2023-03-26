CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Long-Term Review: Likes and Dislikes

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    2,925 Views
    Volkswagen Taigun Right Side View
    Volkswagen Taigun Left Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Taigun Left Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard
    Volkswagen Taigun Instrument Cluster
    Volkswagen Taigun Engine Shot

    Introduction

    With the Taigun 1-litre TSI returned, Volkswagen sent us the 1.5-litre DSG variant for a long-term review. We now had the car for about three months, and here’s what we liked and did not like about it over the 1.0 litre variant.

    Effortless Performance

    Engine Shot

    What is immediately noticeable is the big jump in performance. While the 1.0-litre engine was just about adequate, the 1.5 TSI EVO engine fits perfectly in the Taigun. And it’s not just about the outright performance advantage but how much more effortless the Taigun becomes to drive with this engine. With 148bhp and 250Nm on tap, the part throttle is all that you need for a quick overtake or making it to that green light.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    But when you get to really burying the throttle, the Taigun 1.5 leaps like an angry cat. Acceleration is strong, and going through the gears with the DSG gearbox is a fast process. Driving the Taigun just becomes so much more enjoyable with the 1.5-litre engine that one cannot imagine it with anything lesser.

    Fuel Efficiency

    Instrument Cluster

    The best part about the 1.5-litre engine is that even with all the extra performance, there is no drop in fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre engine also gets the cylinder deactivation feature which helps save fuel during coasting or under relaxed driving conditions. We easily managed between 11 to 12kmpl in mixed driving conditions, which is identical to the 1.0-litre variant.

    Dislikes

    Annoying Start/stop system

    The Taigun 1.5 receives the idle start/stop tech to aid fuel economy. However, it can get extremely annoying as the system shuts off the engine in the most unlikely of situations. For example, when you slow down for a speed breaker or when one is crawling in slow traffic. Of course, one can turn the system off, but this is definitely a small calibration glitch that needs to be looked into.

    Dashboard

    No cooled seats

    Coming from the 1.0-litre variant, we already mentioned that seat ventilation was an excellent feature to have, especially in hot conditions. However, the feature was missing in our GT Plus variant. While it is possible to avail of the feature, you will have to shell out extra for it. We think it would have been great if it was a standard feature in the 1.5-litre variant.

    Product Details

    Make: Volkswagen

    Model: Taigun

    Version: GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG

    Kilometres this month: 944km

    Fuel Efficiency: 11.2kmpl

    Price: Rs. 18.71 lakh (when tested)

    Photography – Kaustubh Gandhi

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition First Look
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Tucson Long Term Review: Highway Report

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 33.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars