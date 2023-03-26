Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Long-Term Review: Likes and Dislikes

Introduction

With the Taigun 1-litre TSI returned, Volkswagen sent us the 1.5-litre DSG variant for a long-term review. We now had the car for about three months, and here’s what we liked and did not like about it over the 1.0 litre variant.

Effortless Performance

What is immediately noticeable is the big jump in performance. While the 1.0-litre engine was just about adequate, the 1.5 TSI EVO engine fits perfectly in the Taigun. And it’s not just about the outright performance advantage but how much more effortless the Taigun becomes to drive with this engine. With 148bhp and 250Nm on tap, the part throttle is all that you need for a quick overtake or making it to that green light.

But when you get to really burying the throttle, the Taigun 1.5 leaps like an angry cat. Acceleration is strong, and going through the gears with the DSG gearbox is a fast process. Driving the Taigun just becomes so much more enjoyable with the 1.5-litre engine that one cannot imagine it with anything lesser.

Fuel Efficiency

The best part about the 1.5-litre engine is that even with all the extra performance, there is no drop in fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre engine also gets the cylinder deactivation feature which helps save fuel during coasting or under relaxed driving conditions. We easily managed between 11 to 12kmpl in mixed driving conditions, which is identical to the 1.0-litre variant.

Dislikes

Annoying Start/stop system

The Taigun 1.5 receives the idle start/stop tech to aid fuel economy. However, it can get extremely annoying as the system shuts off the engine in the most unlikely of situations. For example, when you slow down for a speed breaker or when one is crawling in slow traffic. Of course, one can turn the system off, but this is definitely a small calibration glitch that needs to be looked into.

No cooled seats

Coming from the 1.0-litre variant, we already mentioned that seat ventilation was an excellent feature to have, especially in hot conditions. However, the feature was missing in our GT Plus variant. While it is possible to avail of the feature, you will have to shell out extra for it. We think it would have been great if it was a standard feature in the 1.5-litre variant.

Product Details

Make: Volkswagen

Model: Taigun

Version: GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG

Kilometres this month: 944km

Fuel Efficiency: 11.2kmpl

Price: Rs. 18.71 lakh (when tested)

Photography – Kaustubh Gandhi