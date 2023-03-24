2023 Hyundai Tucson Long Term Review: Highway Report

Car in play

The Tucson played its part too. Its diesel engine is torquey and refined. And with the automatic ‘box, overtakes or returning to one’s pre-decided cruising speed - even if it is in three digits - comes easy. The ride quality, though not all-conquering, is still reasonably plush.

More importantly, even though the Tucson runs on large 18-inch wheels, there’s enough tyre on the rim to prevent damage to either if one misses spotting a few potholes or sharp bumps. I missed spotting quite a few on the multilane highways in both Maharashtra and Gujarat. But here we are, all well and good.

It’s also a pampering cabin to be in. The seats are lovely - large, cushy, and supportive - and the adjustable lumbar support is a god sent after a few hours of break-free driving. It’s also a quiet cabin which takes away the fatigue. The controls - steering, throttle and brake - don’t require much effort either which again bodes well for long trips. And if you let your speed hover around 90-100kmph, the Tucson returns many kilometres to a tank full.

However, if you continue to push beyond 100kmph, the fuel efficiency of this HTRAC, all-wheel drive version does drop. It’s not alarming, but for a two-litre diesel, I did expect more, even when driven harder than usual. The only other issue we found was the deterioration in the Tucson’s rear ride quality when we loaded it up to the brim. Being set up on the softer side, it tends to wallow more than we would deem comfortable over undulating roads. The boot itself though can house plenty of luggage.