2023 Hyundai Verna First Look

How is it on the outside?

Upfront, the Hyundai Verna gets a low-mounted parametric jewel front grille and a long LED bar running across the width of the bonnet. The silhouette showcases the aerodynamic and futuristic profile of the sedan. The edges and the surface are chiseled to give it a bold and contemporary look. At the rear, it features ‘H-shaped’ parametric connected LED taillamps with a ‘Verna’ badging right under the Hyundai logo encased in the light housing.

The EX and S variant ride on 15-inch steel wheels while the SX and SX(O) variant get bigger 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The turbo variant looks sportier with black alloys with four disc brakes, red front calipers and a ‘Turbo’ badge on the boot.

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Verna has grown and now measures 4,535mm in length, 1,765mm in width, and 1,475mm in height. The wheelbase has been stretched and the distance between the wheels is now 2,670mm. It gets a bigger boot space of 528 litres which is the largest in the segment.

The all-new Hyundai Verna can be had in seven monotone colours that include Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown. Customers can also choose from two dual-tone colours – Atlas White with a black roof and Fiery Red with a black roof which is only restricted to the turbo variants.