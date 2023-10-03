CarWale
    Honda City Elegant Edition launched in India at Rs. 12.57 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Honda City Elegant Edition launched in India at Rs. 12.57 lakh
    • Based on the V variant
    • Available in manual and automatic options

    Honda India, to kick start the festive season, has launched a special ‘Elegant Edition’ of the fifth-gen City. The limited edition of the City is based on the V variant and is available in manual and automatic options priced at Rs. 12.57 lakh and Rs. 13.82 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

    In terms of changes, the Honda City Elegant Edition gets a tailgate spoiler with LED, front fender garnish, exclusive seat covers with ‘Elegant’ badging, illuminated scuff plates, Elegant Edition emblem, and a wireless charger.

    Honda City Rear Spoiler

    Mechanically, the Honda City comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The petrol motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. 

    Speaking on the introduction of the festive editions,  Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “As we gear up for the festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of City and Amaze aim to offer enhanced styling and convenience with added features at an attractive price. Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. In addition to the launch of these new limited editions, we have also rolled out exciting offers and promotions on other variants of City and Amaze to make the new car purchase more rewarding for all our customers.”

    Honda City Side Badge

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Honda City Elegant Edition: 

    Elegant Edition MTRs. 12, 57,400
    Elegant Edition CVTRs. 13,82,400
    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
