    Honda Amaze Elite Edition launched; prices start from Rs. 9.04 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda Amaze Elite Edition launched; prices start from Rs. 9.04 lakh

    Honda Cars India has launched the festive edition of its popular family sedan, the Amaze, called the Elite Edition. With prices starting from Rs. 9,03,900 (ex-showroom), the special edition of the sedan is based on the VX variant and is offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. Interested customers can book this limited edition of the sedan through the brand’s online portal or at authorised dealerships across the country. 

    The feature highlights of the Amaze Elite Edition include a trunk spoiler with LED, front fender garnish, tyre inflator, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Additionally, it gets the Elite Edition seat upholstery along with step illumination and an Elite badge, sliding front armrest, and an anti-fog film on ORVMs. 

    Honda Amaze Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the introduction of the festive editions, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “As we gear up for the festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of City and Amaze aim to offer enhanced styling and convenience with added features at an attractive price. Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. In addition to the launch of these new limited editions, we have also rolled out exciting offers and promotions on other variants of City and Amaze to make the new car purchase more rewarding for all our customers.” 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Elite Edition:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    Honda Amaze Elite Edition MTRs. 9,03,900
    Honda Amaze Elite Edition CVTRs. 9,85,900
    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
