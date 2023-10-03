CarWale
    Maruti eVX interior teased; to get a panoramic sunroof?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti eVX interior teased; to get a panoramic sunroof?

    - eVX mid-size electric SUV to launch in 2025

    - Was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo

    Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric mid-size SUV, which will be launched in 2025, is set to become the first EV offering from the brand. The company has now teased the interior of this upcoming model for the first time.

    As seen in the images here, the new Maruti eVX will get a funky two-spoke steering wheel, which will be a first for the carmaker in its Indian portfolio. The dashboard will feature a floating screen that will house a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The centre console will also have a floating design, with the lower section having a generous amount of storage space. Also up for offer will be vertically stacked AC vents and a rotary dial for the drive modes. Another image reveals that the model could come equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

    Previous spy shots of the Maruti eVX hint that the Creta EV and Elevate EV rival will come equipped with electrically adjustable front seats, gloss black inserts, auto-dimming IRVM, and touch controls for the AC functions.

    In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will measure 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. Propelling the model will be a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that is claimed to return a range of 500km on a single full charge.

