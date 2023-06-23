CarWale
    Maruti eVX begins testing; to debut in 2025

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti eVX begins testing; to debut in 2025

    - eVX concept was showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    - Will be Maruti’s first EV out of six planned to launch by 2030

    Maruti eVX concept unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX electric vehicle concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The mid-size SUV will become the brand’s first EV upon its debut which is scheduled to take place in 2025. This will be one of the six EVs from the company that are slated to arrive by 2030.

    New eVX spy shots: New details leaked

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the new Maruti eVX was spotted testing in Poland. Spy images reveal a fully camouflaged test mule that was seen at a charging station. Notable elements from these images include dual-pod projector headlamps with a sweptback design, what seems to be a large chrome slat, an upright fascia, and a number plate holder mounted between the air dam and the grille. Elsewhere, it gets silver-coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, rear wiper and washer, LED tail lights, and what could be an LED light bar on the boot lid.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX interior and features

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Dashboard

    A peek at the interior of the upcoming eVX electric SUV reveals a completely new cabin, including a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a large screen on the dashboard that could feature a fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, and a floating centre console. Also up for offer will be gloss black inserts, electrically adjustable front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, a rotary gear knob, and what seems like touch controls for the AC and other miscellaneous functions. 

    eVX electric vehicle battery and specifications

    During the Auto Expo earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack paired with a motor that will return a range of 550km on a single full charge. The concept measured 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Image
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
