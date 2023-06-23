CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000

    - Celerio is offered in four variants

    - Manual variants have the maximum discounts

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in June 2023. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Customers can benefit from the offers at any Arena dealership across the country till 30 June, 2023.

    Maruti Celerio variants and discounts

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    The Celerio hatchback is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. This month, the manual variants carry discounts of up to Rs. 54,000, including cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, and exchange and corporate benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. On the other hand, the AMT variants are listed with discounts of up to Rs. 29,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 4,000.

    DiscountsManual variantsAMT variants
    Cash discountRs. 35,000Rs. 10,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 15,000Rs. 15,000
    Corporate discountRs. 4,000Rs. 4,000

    The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the dealership, location, variant, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised Arena dealerships to get more information.

    Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Rear Three Quarter

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio as on 23 June, 2023:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    LXi Rs. 5.37 lakh
    VXiRs. 5.84 lakh
    ZXiRs. 6.12 lakh
    VXi AMTRs. 6.39 lakh
    ZXi PlusRs. 6.60 lakh
    ZXi AMTRs. 6.67 lakh
    VXi CNGRs. 6.74 lakh
    ZXi Plus AMTRs. 7.15 lakh
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Rs. 5.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.27 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.49 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.97 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.27 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.40 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.96 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.26 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 5.94 Lakh

