Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000

- Celerio is offered in four variants

- Manual variants have the maximum discounts

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in June 2023. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Customers can benefit from the offers at any Arena dealership across the country till 30 June, 2023.

Maruti Celerio variants and discounts

The Celerio hatchback is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. This month, the manual variants carry discounts of up to Rs. 54,000, including cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, and exchange and corporate benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. On the other hand, the AMT variants are listed with discounts of up to Rs. 29,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 4,000.

Discounts Manual variants AMT variants Cash discount Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Corporate discount Rs. 4,000 Rs. 4,000

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the dealership, location, variant, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised Arena dealerships to get more information.

Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio as on 23 June, 2023: