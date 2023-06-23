Hyundai Alcazar attracts discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in June 2023

- Alcazar prices in India start at Rs. 16.77 lakh

- Limited period discounts on Hyundai cars this month

Hyundai discounts in June 2023

Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering discounts across their product range this month. Customers can avail of benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Alcazar discounts this month

Discounts on the Hyundai Alcazar are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. At the same time, the model also continues to command a waiting period of up to 12 weeks in select regions.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV latest updates

Back in April this year, Hyundai India increased the prices for multiple models, including the Alcazar, by up to Rs. 12,600. Although the company did not reveal the reason behind the hike, it was likely to be attributed to the BS6 Phase 2 emission update.