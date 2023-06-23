CarWale
    Hyundai Exter production begins; India launch on 10 July

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    11,863 Views
    Hyundai Exter production begins; India launch on 10 July

    - Bookings open for Rs. 25,000

    - Will rival Tata Punch and Citroen C3

    Hyundai India has commenced the production of its upcoming micro-SUV, the Exter. Scheduled to be launched in the country on 10 July, the bookings for the Exter are already underway. It will be manufactured at Hyundai’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

    Hyundai Exter exterior highlights

    Hyundai Exter Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Exter has been designed to have an SUV-ish look. The tall stance, roof rails, and squared wheel arches with plastic cladding do lend it a rugged appearance. Furthermore, the Exter also sports a split headlamp setup with H-shaped LED DRLs and will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone exterior shades.

    Exter features

    Hyundai Exter Front Row Seats

    Like every Hyundai, the Exter is loaded with modern and advanced features. The Exter boasts an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital driver’s display and an electric sunroof. Furthermore, it also gets a dash camera, aircon vents for the rear passengers, and support for 10 regional languages in the instrument cluster.

    Hyundai Exter engine details

    Hyundai Exter Dashboard

    The Exter will make use of the automaker’s tried and tested BS6 Phase 2-compliant, 1.2-litre petrol engine. This powertrain will be available in petrol and CNG variants, of which the former will be offered in both manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Hyundai Exter estimated prices and rivals

    Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter

    The Exter will slot between the Grand i10 Nios and Venue in Hyundai’s line-up and we expect it to have a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The rivals to the Exter are Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Exter Gallery

