    Lamborghini India achieves a new milestone; delivers 150th Huracan in the country

    Lamborghini India achieves a new milestone; delivers 150th Huracan in the country

    - Was launched back in 2014

    - The Lamborghini Sterrato is the latest iteration in the Huracan family 

    Lamborghini India has achieved a new sales milestone by delivering the 150th unit of the Huracan in the country. This sports car is the second most successful offering from the brand after its super SUV, the Urus. 

    Lamborghini Huracan history:

    Back in 2014, the Lamborghini Huracan made its India debut, followed by the Spyder and the rear-wheel-drive Performante. In 2019, the Italian car maker introduced the Huracan EVO which featured the next-gen V10 engine. Shortly after, the Huracan STO and the Tecnica made their way to India in the years 2021 and 2022, respectively. The latest iteration of the Huracan is the Lamborghini Sterrato, which was launched earlier this year at a price tag of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). 

    Official statement on the achievement: 

    Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, “From daily driving to thrilling performance on track, the Huracan was designed as a car to provide super sports emotion in every environment. Every iteration of the Huracan has stayed true to that Lamborghini philosophy and has delivered an evolution of design, technological know-how, driving adventures, track records, and sales records since its launch. The delivery of the 150th Huracan in India is a testament to its appeal to customers in the super sports car segment who are looking for an emotionally charging experience of a race car’s powerful technology in everyday driving on the roads.”

