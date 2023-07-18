CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan successor makes spy photo debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Huracan successor makes spy photo debut

    - The unnamed Huracan successor will arrive in late 2024

    - Pure NA V10 departs; likely to make way for a twin-turbo V8 hybrid motor

    Lamborghini Huracan successor unveiling timeline

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Right Front Three Quarter

    Lamborghini is working on the successor to the Huracan sports car, which has already been confirmed in the past. New spy images shared on the web now give us our first look at a test mule of the model, ahead of its debut that will take place towards the end of 2024.

    Huracan successor exterior design

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Right Front Three Quarter

    The Huracan successor is completely wrapped in camouflage, along with a yellow sticker denoting that an electric motor is hiding underneath. The untrained eye could fall for the Gallardo’s headlamp and tail light stickers, but the real deal is just around it in both cases. Up-front, it gets a new bonnet, sleek headlamp sections, hexagonal DRLs on either side of the air intake that is reminiscent of the track-only Essenza SC V12, and an aggressive-looking front bumper. The side profile features door-mounted ORVMs, air intakes ahead of the rear wheels and on the rear quarter panel, and what is likely to be a charging port on the latter as well.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Right Rear Three Quarter

    Towards the rear, the Huracan successor hides the actual tail lights right behind the stickers borrowed from the Gallardo, while sitting in between is a hexagon-shaped insert with dual exhaust tips. The engine cover gets a fresh design too, along with a high-mounted stop lamp on the roof and a glass that peeks into the cabin. The rear bumper gets a center-mounted number plate recess, a sharp diffuser with multiple fins, and reflectors on either side. This bumper also gives us a look at the meaty rear tyres, and we expect this Revuelto-inspired design to be carried over to the production model. 

    Lamborghini Huracan successor engine and specifications

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Right Side View

    As the Huracan production comes to an end, Lamborghini will bid adieu to the 5.2-litre NA V10 engine. This powertrain will make way for what is reported to be a twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor (or two). While the folks at Sant'agata Bolognese remain tight-lipped, rumours suggest that the total output will stand at 850bhp, which is a big bump from the 631bhp in the outgoing powertrain. That said, it will also allow the Huracan successor to keep a safe distance from the 1,001bhp output of the Aventador successor, the Revuelto.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Image
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
